Annular eclipse in North and South America

Bienvenido Velasco. EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 15 2023 10:59 AM

The annular solar eclipse as observed from the province of Cocle, Panama on Saturday. The annular solar eclipse crossed several US states and different parts of South America on October 14, 2023. 

