Death toll rises to 1,100 as Israel retaliates vs Hamas

Death toll rises to 1,100 as Israel retaliates with air strikes

Mahmud Hams, AFP

People stand among the rubble of a destroyed mosque during Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City on Monday. Israeli troops fought to regain control of the desert around the Gaza Strip and evacuate people from the embattled border area on October 9, 2023, as the death toll from the war with Hamas surged above 1,100 by the third day of clashes.