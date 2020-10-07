MULTIMEDIA

China's week long National Day holiday continues

Women dressed in traditional costumes and wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus exit the Forbidden City during a weeklong National Day holiday in Beijing on Wednesday. Chinese tourists took 425 million domestic trips in the first half of the eight-day holiday, generating $45.9 billion in tourism revenue, according to China's ministry of culture and tourism. The holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China's tourism industry can bounce back after being battered by COVID-19.