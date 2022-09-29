The eye of Hurricane Ian

MULTIMEDIA

Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida

NOAA/RAMMB/AFP/ Handout

This National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite handout image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian's eye while approaching Florida, on Wednesday at 15h13 Universal Time Coordinated (UTC). Heavy winds and rain pummelled Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian intensified to just shy of the strongest Category 5 level, threatening to wreak "catastrophic" destruction on the southern US state with life-threatening storm surges, extensive flooding and devastating winds.