Tropical storm Dianmu floods parts of Thailand

Tropical storm Dianmu brings deadly floods, inundate parts of Thailand

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

A resident wades through floodwaters outside her home in a neighborhood in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya on Tuesday as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. Authorities Tuesday rushed to protect parts of Thailand’s capital Bangkok from floods that have affected some 70,000 homes and killed six in the northern and central provinces.