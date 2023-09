MULTIMEDIA

South Korea holds largest military parade in a decade

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

South Korean military personnel parade during the 75th Armed Forces Day on the main street in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday. South Korea held its largest military parade in a decade in a climate of continued tensions and shows of force with North Korea after being scaled down in efforts to calm tensions with its neighbor.