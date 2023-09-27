At least 100 killed in Iraq fire tragedy

MULTIMEDIA

At least 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

Zaid Al-Obeidi, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A general view shows the aftermath of a fire that broke out during a wedding at an event hall in al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on Wednesday.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Hamdaniyah, state media and health officials said early on September 27.