Japan holds state funeral for Shinzo Abe

Japan bids farewell to former PM Abe

Eugene Hoshiko, Pool/EPA-EFE

A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hangs above the stage during his state funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Thousands of people are gathered in Tokyo to attend the state funeral for the assassinated former leader, including foreign dignitaries and representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations.