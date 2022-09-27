Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Japan bids farewell to former PM Abe

Eugene Hoshiko, Pool/EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 27 2022 10:17 PM | Updated as of Sep 27 2022 10:19 PM

Japan holds state funeral for Shinzo Abe

A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hangs above the stage during his state funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Thousands of people are gathered in Tokyo to attend the state funeral for the assassinated former leader, including foreign dignitaries and representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations. 

Read More:  Shinzo Abe   Shinzo Abe funeral   Japan   Tokyo   state funeral   Abe funeral   Abe  