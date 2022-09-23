USS Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea

Home  >  Overseas

USS Ronald Reagan in South Korea for joint drills

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 23 2022 04:12 PM

The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrives at a port in the southeastern coastal city of Busan, South Korea, on Friday. The aircraft carrier is in South Korea for joint military exercises that are seen as a show of strength to send a message to North Korea. 
 

