USS Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea

MULTIMEDIA
USS Ronald Reagan in South Korea for joint drills
Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 23 2022 04:12 PM
The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrives at a port in the southeastern coastal city of Busan, South Korea, on Friday. The aircraft carrier is in South Korea for joint military exercises that are seen as a show of strength to send a message to North Korea.
- /overseas/09/23/22/uganda-confirms-6-more-cases-of-ebola-who
- /sports/09/23/22/ncaa-letran-bounces-back-to-win-column
- /video/news/09/23/22/prevent-early-death-with-healthy-living-dropping-vices-expert
- /overseas/09/23/22/scammers-may-have-taken-456-b-in-us-pandemic-aid-agency
- /news/09/23/22/ph-at-rok-mas-palalakasin-ang-maritime-cooperation