USS Ronald Reagan arrives in South Korea

USS Ronald Reagan in South Korea for joint drills

The USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrives at a port in the southeastern coastal city of Busan, South Korea, on Friday. The aircraft carrier is in South Korea for joint military exercises that are seen as a show of strength to send a message to North Korea.

