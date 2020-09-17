MULTIMEDIA

Hurricane Sally causes flooding in Florida

Gerald Herbert, AP

Flood waters partially submerge vehicles in Pensacola, Florida, USA on Wednesday. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.