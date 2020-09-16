Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Oregon wildfire destroys hundreds of houses Noah Berger, AP Posted at Sep 16 2020 01:56 PM | Updated as of Sep 16 2020 02:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest In this aerial photo taken with a drone, fire retardant blankets leveled homes in Talent, Oregon, USA on Tuesday, after the Almeda fire tore through the area. Hundreds of houses were destroyed, and thousands evacuated as 300,000 acres of land continue to burn across Oregon. As the West Coast burns, communities unravel with each death Filipinos safe from western US inferno: DFA Read More: Talent Oregon USA wildfire Almeda fire multimedia multimedia photo US wildfires wildfires in the US /business/09/16/20/bill-gates-sr-who-guided-billionaire-sons-philanthropy-dies-at-94/entertainment/09/16/20/series-review-still-2gether-shows-that-gay-relationships-are-no-different-from-other-relationships/life/09/16/20/para-mukhang-bago-taga-pampanga-pinipinturahan-ng-movie-characters-ang-mga-damit/news/09/16/20/umanoy-paglabag-sa-quarantine-protocol-sa-black-nazarene-motorcade-sinisilip/business/09/16/20/jollibee-brings-chickenjoy-to-liverpool-in-uk-west-plano-in-texas-with-new-stores