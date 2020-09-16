Home  >  Overseas

Oregon wildfire destroys hundreds of houses

Noah Berger, AP

Posted at Sep 16 2020 01:56 PM | Updated as of Sep 16 2020 02:46 PM

In this aerial photo taken with a drone, fire retardant blankets leveled homes in Talent, Oregon, USA on Tuesday, after the Almeda fire tore through the area. Hundreds of houses were destroyed, and thousands evacuated as 300,000 acres of land continue to burn across Oregon.

