Soyuz MS-24 set for launch to ISS

Soyuz MS-24 preps continue days before launch
Maxim Shipkenov, EPA-EFE/Pool
Posted at Sep 12 2023 08:18 PM
The Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is seen during installation on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Expedition 70-71 crew members Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara are scheduled to launch on the Soyuz MS-24 to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 15, 2023.
