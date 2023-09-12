Soyuz MS-24 set for launch to ISS

MULTIMEDIA

Soyuz MS-24 preps continue days before launch

Maxim Shipkenov, EPA-EFE/Pool

The Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is seen during installation on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Expedition 70-71 crew members Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara are scheduled to launch on the Soyuz MS-24 to the International Space Station (ISS) on September 15, 2023.