At least 2,000 killed in Morocco earthquake

Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 2,000

Fadel Senna, AFP

Volunteers recover a body from the rubble of collapsed houses in Tafeghaghte, 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, on Sunday, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. Moroccans on September 10 mourned the victims of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people as rescue teams raced to find survivors trapped under the rubble of flattened villages.