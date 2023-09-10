At least 2,000 killed in Morocco earthquake

MULTIMEDIA
Morocco earthquake death toll rises to 2,000
Fadel Senna, AFP
Posted at Sep 10 2023 09:57 PM
Volunteers recover a body from the rubble of collapsed houses in Tafeghaghte, 60 kilometres (37 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, on Sunday, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. Moroccans on September 10 mourned the victims of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people as rescue teams raced to find survivors trapped under the rubble of flattened villages.
