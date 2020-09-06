Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan prepares for Super typhoon Haishen Charly Triballeau, AFP Posted at Sep 06 2020 03:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man takes pictures along the coast as Typhoon Haishen approaches Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture in Japan on Sunday. Typhoon Haishen is expected to affect the country with winds of up to 290 kilometers per hour (180 miles per hour), making it a "violent" storm -- the top level on the country's classification scale. Super typhoon continues to track toward southwest Japan Violent typhoon heads for Japan packing 'record' winds and rain Read More: Super typhoon Haishen Makurazaki Kagoshima Japan Haishen Japan typhoon /news/09/10/20/lawmaker-claims-syndicated-corruption-in-philhealth-coronavirus-tests/news/09/10/20/dfa-consular-office-in-tacloban-closed-for-disinfection/news/09/10/20/up-raises-over-p4-million-for-students-without-means-for-remote-learning/news/09/10/20/pamamahagi-ng-second-tranche-ng-sap-96-porsiyento-na-dumlao/news/09/10/20/mga-banta-laban-sa-medical-frontliners-sa-lanao-del-sur-iniimbestigahan