Japan prepares for Super typhoon Haishen

Charly Triballeau, AFP

Posted at Sep 06 2020 03:43 PM

A man takes pictures along the coast as Typhoon Haishen approaches Makurazaki, Kagoshima prefecture in Japan on Sunday. Typhoon Haishen is expected to affect the country with winds of up to 290 kilometers per hour (180 miles per hour), making it a "violent" storm -- the top level on the country's classification scale.

