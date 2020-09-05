MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Saint Teresa

Bikas Das, AP

Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, wearing masks as precaution against COVID-19 pray by the tomb of the saint to mark her death anniversary in Kolkata, India on Saturday. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning Catholic nun who spent 45 years serving the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying, died in Kolkata on this day in 1997 at age 87.