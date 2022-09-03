India debuts aircraft carrier

MULTIMEDIA

India unveils first locally made aircraft carrier

Arun Sankar, AFP

Indian Navy officers and attendees gather on the deck of the Indian indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant during its commissioning at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi on Friday. India debuted its first locally made aircraft carrier on September 2, a milestone in government efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign arms and counter China's growing military assertiveness in the region.