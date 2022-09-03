India debuts aircraft carrier

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA India unveils first locally made aircraft carrier Arun Sankar, AFP Posted at Sep 03 2022 12:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Indian Navy officers and attendees gather on the deck of the Indian indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant during its commissioning at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi on Friday. India debuted its first locally made aircraft carrier on September 2, a milestone in government efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign arms and counter China's growing military assertiveness in the region. Read More: India Indian Navy INS Vikrant Cochin Shipyard aircraft carrier China /sports/09/03/22/tiger-michelle-obama-lead-tributes-to-serena/overseas/09/03/22/russians-bid-farewell-to-gorbachev-but-without-putin/news/09/03/22/pila-para-sa-student-aid-mas-maayos-na-sa-davao-region/entertainment/09/03/22/benben-reschedules-sendoff-concert-cites-bad-weather/news/09/03/22/pila-ng-education-aid-sa-borongan-mas-organisado