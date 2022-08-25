Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukraine celebrates independence amid ongoing war with Russia Genya Savilov, AFP Posted at Aug 25 2022 09:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians walk by an Ukrainian national flag fluttering next to the Motherland monument illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag at the WWII open-air museum during Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv on Wednesday. Ukraine celebrated its independence day six months into the ongoing Russian invasion that started on February 24. Read More: Ukraine Russia war invasion conflict Kyiv /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu