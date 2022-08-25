MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine celebrates independence amid ongoing war with Russia

Genya Savilov, AFP

Pedestrians walk by an Ukrainian national flag fluttering next to the Motherland monument illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag at the WWII open-air museum during Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv on Wednesday. Ukraine celebrated its independence day six months into the ongoing Russian invasion that started on February 24.

