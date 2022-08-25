Home  >  Overseas

Ukraine celebrates independence amid ongoing war with Russia

Genya Savilov, AFP

Posted at Aug 25 2022 09:24 AM

Pedestrians walk by an Ukrainian national flag fluttering next to the Motherland monument illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag at the WWII open-air museum during Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv on Wednesday. Ukraine celebrated its independence day six months into the ongoing Russian invasion that started on February 24. 

