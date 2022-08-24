Hong Kong's new Peak Tram set for public opening

MULTIMEDIA

New Peak Tram set for public opening in Hong Kong

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The 6th generation Peak Tram manufactured in Switzerland by Garaventa pulls into the Peak terminus station in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The Peak Tram cars with a capacity of 210 passengers will open to the public on August 27 after an upgrade project that included the replacement of all haulage, control and signalling systems, ropes and track trails.