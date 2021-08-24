An orchid named Kamala Harris

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Singapore names orchid after US Vice President Kamala Harris Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters/Pool Posted at Aug 24 2021 01:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris poses next to Papilionanda Kamala Harris during an orchid naming ceremony at the Istana in Singapore on Monday. Harris is currently in Singapore and is scheduled to visit Vietnam to reaffirm U.S. commitment to keep South China Sea open amid China’s intimidation. Harris says US focus on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea Read More: US Vice President Kamala Harris Papilionanda Kamala Harris orchids Kamala Harris Singapore /sports/08/24/21/jimmy-alapag-grateful-for-opportunity-with-kings/overseas/08/24/21/hawaii-gov-urges-visitors-to-stay-away-amid-covid-surge/business/08/24/21/cebu-pacific-to-be-strict-with-1-carry-on-baggage-rule/entertainment/08/24/21/sony-rallies-big-screen-hopes-with-spider-man-ghostbusters/sports/08/24/21/hidilyn-receives-p10-m-more-incentives-from-ramon-ang