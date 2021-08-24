Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Singapore names orchid after US Vice President Kamala Harris

Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters/Pool

Posted at Aug 24 2021 01:51 PM

An orchid named Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris poses next to Papilionanda Kamala Harris during an orchid naming ceremony at the Istana in Singapore on Monday. Harris is currently in Singapore and is scheduled to visit Vietnam to reaffirm U.S. commitment to keep South China Sea open amid China’s intimidation.

