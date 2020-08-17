Home  >  Overseas

Marine disaster in Mauritius

This aerial photo taken on Sunday shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius. A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tons of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said.

