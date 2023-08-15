Japan marks 78th anniversary of end of World War II

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Mourners mark end of World War II in Yasukuni Shrine Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 15 2023 07:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mourners holding national flags offer prayers for victims of World War II at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Japan marks the 78th anniversary since the end of the war, with its estimated victims at over 3.1 million, as typhoon Lan made landfall in the western part of the country. Japan PM Kishida sends offering to Yasukuni shrine on WWII anniv. Read More: Japan. Tokyo . World War II. WWII Yasukuni Shrine WWII end anniversary /video/business/08/15/23/serye-ng-oil-price-hikes-posibleng-umabot-ng-2-buwan/video/entertainment/08/15/23/silipin-red-carpet-premiere-ng-third-world-romance/video/news/08/15/23/siklista-patay-matapos-magulungan-ng-oil-tanker-sa-qc/sports/08/15/23/teen-paralluelo-gives-spain-x-factor-at-womens-world-cup/video/news/08/15/23/kasong-murder-nais-isampa-sa-mga-nasa-likod-ng-pagkamatay-ni-jemboy