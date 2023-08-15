Japan marks 78th anniversary of end of World War II

MULTIMEDIA

Mourners mark end of World War II in Yasukuni Shrine

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Mourners holding national flags offer prayers for victims of World War II at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Japan marks the 78th anniversary since the end of the war, with its estimated victims at over 3.1 million, as typhoon Lan made landfall in the western part of the country.