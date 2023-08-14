MULTIMEDIA

Starry, starry night in Paris

Miguel Medina, AFP

A picture taken in Fontainebleau, southern Paris on Sunday shows shooting stars streaking across the Milky Way during the "Nuits des Ètoiles" (Starry Night), a major annual celebration for astronomy enthusiasts. Celestial dust will be the theme of the 2023 edition of Nuits des Ètoiles, organized by the Association Française d'Astronomie and more than 250 clubs, associations, planetariums and town halls. The celestial spectacle will also be at its peak with the Perseids.