Show of support for Apple Daily founder

Vincent Yu, AP

People queue up at a newsstand to buy copies of Apple Daily at a downtown street in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as a show of support, a day after the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai. Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Lai Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region's free press.