MULTIMEDIA Show of support for Apple Daily founder Vincent Yu, AP Posted at Aug 11 2020 08:35 PM | Updated as of Aug 11 2020 10:51 PM People queue up at a newsstand to buy copies of Apple Daily at a downtown street in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as a show of support, a day after the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai. Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Lai Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region's free press. Defying China, Hong Kongers rush to buy pro-democracy newspaper