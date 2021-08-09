MULTIMEDIA
Wildfire hits Evia Island in Greece
Angelos Tzortzinis, AFP
Posted at Aug 09 2021 09:12 AM
A photograph shows the wildfire moving towards the village of Gouves on Evia (Euboea) island, the second largest island on Greece, on Sunday. Hundreds of firefighters fought desperately on August 8 to control wildfires on the island of Evia that have charred vast areas of pine forest, destroyed homes and forced tourists and locals to flee.
