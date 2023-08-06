Remembering Hiroshima bombing

MULTIMEDIA

Japan commemorates 78th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui (right) and representatives of bereaved families enshrine a list of the atomic bomb victims at the cenotaph during a ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday. Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and 74,000 in Nagasaki three days later, when the United States dropped atomic bombs.