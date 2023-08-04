Home  >  Overseas

Pope leads World Youth Day celebrations

Andre Kosters, EPA-EFE/pool

Posted at Aug 04 2023 08:46 AM

Pope Francis (top) watches the performance of a dance group during a welcome ceremony in Meeting Hill at Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon, Portugal, Thursday. The Pontiff is in Portugal on the occasion of World Youth Day (WYD), one of the main events of the Church that gathers the Pope with youngsters from around the world, taking place until August 6. 

