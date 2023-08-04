MULTIMEDIA

Pope leads World Youth Day celebrations

Andre Kosters, EPA-EFE/pool

Pope Francis (top) watches the performance of a dance group during a welcome ceremony in Meeting Hill at Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon, Portugal, Thursday. The Pontiff is in Portugal on the occasion of World Youth Day (WYD), one of the main events of the Church that gathers the Pope with youngsters from around the world, taking place until August 6.