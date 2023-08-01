MULTIMEDIA

Mud and flood as Doksuri batters Beijing

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman walks on a muddy street next to cars damaged by flood during a downpour in Mentougou District, west of Beijing, China on Tuesday. Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri caused floods in northern China and left two dead and thousands being evacuated as Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall of the year.