Olympic Rainbow as Japan braces for tropical storm

Hannah Mckay, Reuters

A rainbow brightens the sky at Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo where the Women’s Olympic Distance triathlon is being held on Tuesday. The Olympic organizers cancelled several games as Tropical Storm Nepartak, with gusts of up to 108 kilometers an hour, is expected to make landfall near Tokyo on Tuesday evening.