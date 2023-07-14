MULTIMEDIA
Floods inundate India
Arun Sankar, AFP
Posted at Jul 14 2023 11:02 PM
A family wades through the flood under a bridge after Yamuna River overflowed due to heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on Friday. Days of relentless monsoon rains have killed at least 66 people in India, government officials said on July 12, with dozens of foreign tourists stranded in the Himalayas after floods severed road connections.
