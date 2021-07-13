MULTIMEDIA

Thailand imposes tough COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters

A man uses his phone at an almost empty road which is usually crowded with people, as lockdown and travel restrictions are imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday evening. Thailand implemented one of its toughest restrictions in more than a year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 8,656 news infections and 80 deaths on Monday.

