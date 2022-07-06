Exiled Tibetan monks celebrate Dalai Lama's birthday

MULTIMEDIA
Tibetan monks in Nepal mark Dalai Lama's 87th birthday
Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 06 2022 05:58 PM
Exiled Tibetan monks attend a procession celebrating the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Jawlakhel Tibetan Camp, Lalitpur, Nepal on Wednesday. More than 1,000 monks and other Tibetans gathered in the area to celebrate their spiritual leader's birthday even as the Nepalese government banned all kinds of activities against Chinese rule in Tibet.
