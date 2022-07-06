Exiled Tibetan monks celebrate Dalai Lama's birthday

MULTIMEDIA

Tibetan monks in Nepal mark Dalai Lama's 87th birthday

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Exiled Tibetan monks attend a procession celebrating the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Jawlakhel Tibetan Camp, Lalitpur, Nepal on Wednesday. More than 1,000 monks and other Tibetans gathered in the area to celebrate their spiritual leader's birthday even as the Nepalese government banned all kinds of activities against Chinese rule in Tibet.