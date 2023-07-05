MULTIMEDIA

Animal rights groups call for end to bullfighting in Pamplona

Members of the animal rights organizations 'AnimaNaturalis' and 'PETA' stage a protest in Pamplona, Spain against the mistreatment of animals during the Sanfermines fiesta on Wednesday. The demonstrators demanded the abolition of bullfighting by entering the town hall in their underwear covered with semi-transparent red cloth and bull horns on their heads, and carrying signs with the slogan 'Pamplona: violence and death against bulls' in different languages.