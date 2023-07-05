MULTIMEDIA
Animal rights groups call for end to bullfighting in Pamplona
Jesus Diges, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 05 2023 10:29 PM
Members of the animal rights organizations 'AnimaNaturalis' and 'PETA' stage a protest in Pamplona, Spain against the mistreatment of animals during the Sanfermines fiesta on Wednesday. The demonstrators demanded the abolition of bullfighting by entering the town hall in their underwear covered with semi-transparent red cloth and bull horns on their heads, and carrying signs with the slogan 'Pamplona: violence and death against bulls' in different languages.
