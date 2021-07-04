MULTIMEDIA

Birthday message for Myanmar’s junta leader

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar as they mark the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing Saturday by burning his portrait and staging mock funerals. Almost 890 civilians have died in a crackdown by the State Administration Council -- as the junta calls itself -- and almost 6,500 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.