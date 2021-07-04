Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Birthday message for Myanmar’s junta leader Agence France Presse Posted at Jul 04 2021 12:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar as they mark the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing Saturday by burning his portrait and staging mock funerals. Almost 890 civilians have died in a crackdown by the State Administration Council -- as the junta calls itself -- and almost 6,500 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Myanmar junta releases thousands of jailed anti-coup protesters Read More: Myanmar junta anti-junta protest Min Aung Hlaing Yangon multimedia multimedia photos /video/overseas/07/04/21/mga-ofw-sa-isang-bayan-sa-taiwan-umaray-dahil-sa-quarantine-restriction/entertainment/07/04/21/sb19-andrea-brillantes-sanya-lopez-bag-tiktoks-top-celebrity-award/life/07/04/21/na-stroke-na-arkitekto-naging-volunteer-tutor-sa-elementary-pupils-sa-sorsogon/overseas/07/04/21/myanmar-forces-kill-25-in-raid-on-town-resident-and-media-say/entertainment/07/04/21/watch-sharon-cuneta-shows-different-side-in-revirginized-trailer