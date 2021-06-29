Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Communist Party of China celebrates 100th founding anniversary Noel Celis, AFP Posted at Jun 29 2021 01:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Performers dance during a cultural performance as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, at the Bird's Nest national stadium in Beijing on Monday. The event, held under tight security and not broadcast live on television, comes before the July 1 centenary of the party that has shaped the modern history of China, guiding the country from war-torn to superpower status. As the Communist Party turns 100, Xi Jinping has a problem: who will take over? Why do so many people join the Communist Party in China? Read More: Communist Party of China 100th Founding Anniversary Beijing China founding anniversary celebration multimedia multimedia photos /business/07/02/21/boi-disaster-response-guidelines-volcanic-unrest/life/07/02/21/heart-evangelista-shares-more-details-on-art-collab-with-brandon-boyd/entertainment/07/02/21/joey-albert-on-leaving-showbiz-it-was-very-painful/sports/07/02/21/this-day-in-pba-history-allan-caidic-becomes-1st-player-to-reach-1000-3-pointers/news/07/02/21/no-other-eruption-quake-observed-on-taal-volcano-after-phreatomagmatic-event-solidum