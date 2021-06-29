MULTIMEDIA

Communist Party of China celebrates 100th founding anniversary

Noel Celis, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Performers dance during a cultural performance as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, at the Bird's Nest national stadium in Beijing on Monday. The event, held under tight security and not broadcast live on television, comes before the July 1 centenary of the party that has shaped the modern history of China, guiding the country from war-torn to superpower status.