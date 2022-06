Tourists pass by rice fields in Vietnam

MULTIMEDIA

Scenic rice fields in Vietnam

Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Passengers commute in tour boats passing rice fields along Ngo Dong river in Tam Coc, a part of the Hoa Lu limestone mountain range, around 120 kilometers from Hanoi, in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam on Thursday. According to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), Vietnam is forecast to export up to 6.2 million tons of rice in 2022.