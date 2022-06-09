Taiwan holds emergency response drill

MULTIMEDIA
Taiwan holds Min-An Drill as China tension intensifies
Ritchie Tongo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 09 2022 07:55 PM
Civil servants demonstrate first-aid treatment during the Min-An Drill or emergency response drill in Chiayi, southern Taiwan on Thursday. As the tension between China and Taiwan intensifies, the emergency response drill aims to prepare civil servants how to react in the event of an attack on Taiwan.
