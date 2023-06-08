Air quality alert in New York

MULTIMEDIA
Smog covers New York, air quality alert raised
Justin Lane, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 08 2023 09:26 AM
Haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada hangs over Manhattan in New York, USA, Wednesday. An air quality alert was issued for the whole of New York City as a result of the smoke, which affects large portions of the northeastern United States.
