MULTIMEDIA
More space exploration for China
Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 29 2023 07:21 PM
Chinese astronauts (left to right) Gui Haichao, Jing Haipeng, and Zhu Yangzhu salute during a press conference in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China on Monday. The Shenzhou-16 manned space flight mission is expected to be launched on May 30, and will transport three Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong space station.
