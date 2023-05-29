MULTIMEDIA

More space exploration for China

Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

Chinese astronauts (left to right) Gui Haichao, Jing Haipeng, and Zhu Yangzhu salute during a press conference in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China on Monday. The Shenzhou-16 manned space flight mission is expected to be launched on May 30, and will transport three Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong space station.