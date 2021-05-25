MULTIMEDIA

Spain eases restrictions on entry of foreign tourists

Tourists wearing face masks and face shields as a protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive from the Philippines to Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, in Malaga, Spain, Monday.

Spain eased its COVID-19 restriction allowing travelers from low-risk non-EU countries to enter without a negative PCR test starting May 24 and vaccinated people from any part of the world starting June 7.

