Spain eases restrictions on entry of foreign tourists

Jon Nazca, Reuters

Posted at May 25 2021 01:21 PM

Tourists wearing face masks and face shields as a protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive from the Philippines to Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, in Malaga, Spain, Monday. 

Spain eased its COVID-19 restriction allowing travelers from low-risk non-EU countries to enter without a negative PCR test starting May 24 and vaccinated people from any part of the world starting June 7.
 

