Thai tourist arrivals hit 9M in the first quarter

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional costumes rented from a clothing rental shop visit Wat Arun or Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. According to the Thai government, 9.47 million foreign tourists visited Thailand since January 2023, leading the way among its Southeast Asian neighbors. The Philippines received a little over a million tourists in the first quarter of the year.