Thai tourist arrivals hit 9M in the first quarter
Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 22 2023 07:28 PM
Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional costumes rented from a clothing rental shop visit Wat Arun or Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. According to the Thai government, 9.47 million foreign tourists visited Thailand since January 2023, leading the way among its Southeast Asian neighbors. The Philippines received a little over a million tourists in the first quarter of the year.
