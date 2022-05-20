Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Debt crisis grips Sri Lanka

Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 20 2022 01:51 PM

Debt crisis grips Sri Lanka

Security forces use tear gas and water cannon to disperse a university student protest calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over alleged failure to address the economic crisis, near the President's House in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods.

Read More:  Sri Lanka   economy   crisis   debt   protest   president   Gotabaya Rajapaksa  