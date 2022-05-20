MULTIMEDIA

Debt crisis grips Sri Lanka

Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

Security forces use tear gas and water cannon to disperse a university student protest calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over alleged failure to address the economic crisis, near the President's House in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods.