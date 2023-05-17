MULTIMEDIA

Hiroshima readies for G7 Summit

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

A man offers prayers in front of a cenotaph as the Atomic Bomb Dome is seen in the background at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan on Wednesday. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from May 19 to 21, 2023.