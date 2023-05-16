MULTIMEDIA
Water cremation for pets
How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 16 2023 10:59 PM
An animal mortician places the bones of cremated pets using aquamation in a dehydrator to dry them in Singapore on Monday. The shop is the first water cremation service for pets in the city-state. Aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, is a method to recreate in an accelerated way the decomposition of a body with the help of potassium hydroxide and water at a high temperature in a metal chamber, so that the only thing that remains at the end of the process is the bones of the animal.
