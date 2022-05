MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis in wheelchair during public audience

Alberto Pizooli, AFP

Pope Francis looks at a girl in a wheelchair during the audience to Pilgrims of Maestre Pie Filippini and Viterbo Civitavecchia-Tarquinia Dioceses in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Saturday. Pope Francis recently had experienced knee pain, which affected his mobility, according to Vatican News.