Remembering the "Naqba"

People hold a big Palestinian flag as they take part in a demonstration marking the 73rd anniversary of the "Naqba" (catastrophe) in Madrid on Saturday. The "Naqba", (Day of Catastrophe) refers to the day May 15, 1948, when the modern state of Israel was established following the Arab-Israeli war, which led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian people.