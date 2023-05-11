Lighting the sky in Gaza

MULTIMEDIA

Rockets light the sky in Gaza

Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip near Sderot in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza on Wednesday. Israeli military said it carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers in retaliation to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing barrages of rockets towards Israel, as fighting between the two sides intensified.

