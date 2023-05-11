Home  >  Overseas

Rockets light the sky in Gaza

Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 11 2023 02:55 PM

Lighting the sky in Gaza

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip near Sderot in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza on Wednesday. Israeli military said it carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers in retaliation to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing barrages of rockets towards Israel, as fighting between the two sides intensified. 

