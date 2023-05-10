ASEAN leaders pose for family photo

MULTIMEDIA

Obligatory ASEAN leaders family photo

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Leaders attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on Wednesday get ready to pose for a family photo. They are, left to right, Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Timor Leste Prime Minister Jose Maria de Vasconcelos also know as Taur Matan Ruak.