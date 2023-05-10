ASEAN leaders pose for family photo

MULTIMEDIA
Obligatory ASEAN leaders family photo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 10 2023 11:31 AM
Leaders attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on Wednesday get ready to pose for a family photo. They are, left to right, Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Timor Leste Prime Minister Jose Maria de Vasconcelos also know as Taur Matan Ruak.
- /entertainment/05/10/23/jason-abalos-vickie-rushton-expecting-first-child
- /video/business/05/10/23/strong-consumer-spending-likely-to-continue-as-inflation-eases
- /entertainment/05/10/23/taylor-swift-holds-first-rain-show-of-eras-tour
- /overseas/05/10/23/asean-leaders-say-deeply-concerned-about-myanmar-violence
- /news/05/10/23/degamo-widow-lauds-timor-leste-rejection-of-teves-asylum-bid