South Korea protests against Fukushima nuclear dump

Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 08 2023 08:59 PM

South Korean monks perform the Buddhist praying act of Dharna - walking three steps and making one bow - to protest against Japan's disposal of Fukushima radioactive water during a rally against the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. Japan announced last month it will release 1.25 million tons of treated wastewater contaminated from the damaged Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.