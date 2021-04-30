MULTIMEDIA
South Korea fishermen protest against Japan nuclear plans
Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters
Posted at Apr 30 2021 06:21 PM | Updated as of Apr 30 2021 06:48 PM
A policeman films South Korean fishing boats taking part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, at the sea off Incheon, South Korea on Friday. Earlier this month, Japan approved a plan to release over a million tons of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes.
- /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child
- /overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic
- /entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation
- /overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths
- /news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea