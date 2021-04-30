MULTIMEDIA

South Korea fishermen protest against Japan nuclear plans

Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A policeman films South Korean fishing boats taking part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, at the sea off Incheon, South Korea on Friday. Earlier this month, Japan approved a plan to release over a million tons of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes.