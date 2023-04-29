MULTIMEDIA

Crying babies festival in Japan

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Two babies, each held by a professional sumo wrestler, compete to cry louder as a referee uses a devil mask to scare them during Nakizumo, the traditional baby crying contest, at Yukigaya Hachiman Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. The Nakizumo has been held all over Japan to pray for babies' health and growth, as it is believed that babies crying can ward off evil.

Read More: Japan babies crying Nakizumo sumo wrestler