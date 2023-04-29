MULTIMEDIA
Crying babies festival in Japan
Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE
Apr 29 2023
Two babies, each held by a professional sumo wrestler, compete to cry louder as a referee uses a devil mask to scare them during Nakizumo, the traditional baby crying contest, at Yukigaya Hachiman Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday. The Nakizumo has been held all over Japan to pray for babies' health and growth, as it is believed that babies crying can ward off evil.
